Farris-Olsen has demonstrated his commitment to Helena

I have known Rob Farris-Olsen for many, many years. I have the highest respect and admiration for his integrity, his intelligence, and his compassion. He is a Helenan through and through. This community is where he married his wife, started his career, and is raising his children. I know no one more passionate about their hometown and the people that live here. He’s demonstrated that commitment through years of service.

Rob Farris-Olsen’s values are Helena values and we need his leadership in the Montana legislature now more than ever. Rob has a track record of standing up against special interests, protecting hardworking families from exploitation and scams, expanding paid family leave, and defending Montana public lands, rivers, and streams.

Rob Farris-Olsen has served Helena, and indeed all of Montana, well for close to two decades and I hope voters will re-elect him to the Montana State Legislature.

Laura Funk

Helena

