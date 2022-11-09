Farmers Market staff and board thank community

On behalf of the staff and board of directors for the Helena Farmers Market, we need to say thank you to the community for your support, good cheer and willingness to support your local growers and vendors at the Helena Farmers Market this past season.

After an interesting couple of years, the Helena community joined together and helped us all have a wonderful time, lots of fun and overall a GREAT summer season at the Helena Farmers Market both downtown on Saturdays and on Tuesdays in East Helena! We’re proud to say this year saw the return of the market and so many farm, produce and craft vendors — and it seemed all of the Helena community! Our East Helena Market on Tuesdays also saw so many people come out to support our community. We would be remiss if we did not thank our partners at Intrepid Credit Union for all their support for both markets.