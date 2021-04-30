Faculty still committed to Carroll College's liberal arts mission

It’s true that many small, private liberal arts colleges are in tough times, made even tougher by the pandemic. The faculty accepts the necessity of financially prudent decisions. We support the new post-baccalaureate programs being developed at the college. We acknowledge that education continues to evolve and that the needs of students are changing. However, we also believe that we must retain our liberal arts faculty and programs, which enrich our students’ options, ensure the depth and breadth of their education, and enhance their success as professionals and community leaders.

According to the IR article, Carroll President John Cech stated, “We will not take action to diminish the importance and centrality of the liberal arts in our curriculum.” The faculty calls on the administration to work with us to fulfill that promise. We believe the college can and should take immediate, concrete actions to prioritize our liberal arts programs. For instance, we must retain our French faculty position. More broadly, we must make our liberal arts mission a priority in budgeting, marketing, and fundraising. Our “Carroll difference” depends on it. We understand that President Cech is also writing to the IR to explain how the college will support our liberal arts mission over the coming years.