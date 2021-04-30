Faculty still committed to Carroll College's liberal arts mission

Dear Helena Community,
On April 5, the IR published a front-page article about changes coming to Carroll College this fall. According to the article, the college plans to “reduce the focus on the liberal arts in favor of more high-demand programs like nursing and social work.” It also announced that Carroll decided to cut major programs in French and Physics and explained that all these changes were the result of the college’s Realign, Reinvest, and Reimagine (RRR) process. The article gave the distinct impression that a “shift in priorities” away from the liberal arts was widely accepted across the campus.
To counter this impression, the Carroll faculty write this letter to affirm our steadfast commitment to the college’s long-standing liberal arts mission. We are proud of our strong reputation for professional programs in pre-medicine, nursing, business, engineering, and others, but the “Carroll difference” depends on our commitment to liberal arts education. It is the foundation that prepares every one of our graduates in all our majors to become capable and compassionate professionals and citizens.
The faculty also assert that a robust liberal arts curriculum depends upon passionate, full-time scholar-teachers, who bring their expertise and enthusiasm into the classroom as well as to co-curricular programs such as public lectures, film series, and study abroad programs. They create a vibrant learning environment that enriches our campus and the Helena community. Recent and proposed cuts in full-time faculty, staff, and programs, as reported in the IR article, deeply concern us.
It’s true that many small, private liberal arts colleges are in tough times, made even tougher by the pandemic. The faculty accepts the necessity of financially prudent decisions. We support the new post-baccalaureate programs being developed at the college. We acknowledge that education continues to evolve and that the needs of students are changing. However, we also believe that we must retain our liberal arts faculty and programs, which enrich our students’ options, ensure the depth and breadth of their education, and enhance their success as professionals and community leaders.
According to the IR article, Carroll President John Cech stated, “We will not take action to diminish the importance and centrality of the liberal arts in our curriculum.” The faculty calls on the administration to work with us to fulfill that promise. We believe the college can and should take immediate, concrete actions to prioritize our liberal arts programs. For instance, we must retain our French faculty position. More broadly, we must make our liberal arts mission a priority in budgeting, marketing, and fundraising. Our “Carroll difference” depends on it. We understand that President Cech is also writing to the IR to explain how the college will support our liberal arts mission over the coming years.
Forty Carroll College faculty members voted in favor of sending this letter to the Independent Record at an April 26 Faculty Assembly meeting. Submitted on their behalf by Kay Satre, Professor of English.