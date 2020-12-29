 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Explanation needed for spectator limit
2 comments

Explanation needed for spectator limit

  • 2
{{featured_button_text}}
Letter to the editor icon2

Letter to the editor icon2

After many months of combating the spread of COVID-19 we have learned that the main two factors in successfully minimizing the spread is to practice social distancing and wear a facemask. The guidance is that if you are unable to maintain social distance (at least 6 feet between people) then wear a facemask. This is the prevailing science. The Gold Standard in minimizing COVID transmission is to do both social distance and wear a facemask.

The capacity of the Helena High basketball gym is 3,000 people. If spectators occupy one in every four seats that would equate to about 6 feet (social distancing). And, in addition to this effective social distancing, if each spectator wears a facemask, they would be employing the Gold Standard of preventing COVID-19 spread. Some simple math tells us that the Gold Standard would allow 700 spectators to safely watch a basketball game.

One question in my mind is what science, if any, did the Lewis and Clark Health Department use to limit the number of spectators to approximately 25 people?

Rick Tavary

Helena

2 comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Too much hate on opinion page
Letters

Too much hate on opinion page

I can only feel there is a consensus of the editorial staff that you are in agreement with editorials of Mr. Balhiser. I would hope not. For t…

Dr. Weiner is my doctor
Letters

Dr. Weiner is my doctor

Over 16 years ago, I was diagnosed with incurable cancer. I was devastated! My life came crashing down. I expected to die. Dr. Weiner was enco…

The Legislature unmasked
Letters

The Legislature unmasked

Everybody is talking about the Republican legislators who refuse to wear masks. Those guys are creating a real moral dilemma for me.

Howl with me on New Year's Eve
Letters

Howl with me on New Year's Eve

If ever there was a time to show support for all the folks who are providing medical care and comfort during this pandemic, it’s now. Back in …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News