Explanation needed for spectator limit

After many months of combating the spread of COVID-19 we have learned that the main two factors in successfully minimizing the spread is to practice social distancing and wear a facemask. The guidance is that if you are unable to maintain social distance (at least 6 feet between people) then wear a facemask. This is the prevailing science. The Gold Standard in minimizing COVID transmission is to do both social distance and wear a facemask.

The capacity of the Helena High basketball gym is 3,000 people. If spectators occupy one in every four seats that would equate to about 6 feet (social distancing). And, in addition to this effective social distancing, if each spectator wears a facemask, they would be employing the Gold Standard of preventing COVID-19 spread. Some simple math tells us that the Gold Standard would allow 700 spectators to safely watch a basketball game.

One question in my mind is what science, if any, did the Lewis and Clark Health Department use to limit the number of spectators to approximately 25 people?

Rick Tavary

Helena

