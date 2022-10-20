Experience matters

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dan Guzynski is an outstanding lawyer and a seasoned prosecutor. He is currently the state’s chief prosecutor. He has tried over 45 felony trials, including 15 murder trials and numerous cases against child sexual predators. For the last 22 years, Dan has prosecuted violent crime and sought justice for victims and their families. He is an excellent choice to be our next Lewis and Clark County attorney. He will restructure, modernize and revitalize our languishing county attorney’s office. Dan is a proven leader, a sound manager and excellent supervisor. He has the wisdom, temperament and emotional maturity necessary to attract, retain, lead and mentor a strong cadre of assistant county attorneys. As county attorney, Dan will provide sound advice and counsel to the county commission and other county elected officials. I have been impressed by his integrity, accessibility and humility. Please join me in voting for Dan Guzynski for Lewis and Clark County attorney on Nov. 8. Dan is ready to put his experience and expertise to work for us on day one!

Dennis M. Taylor,

Helena

