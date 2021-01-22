Expel traitors from Congress

It is past time to expel traitors from the United States Congress. Any senator or representative who opposed the certification of the 2020 election, before or at the time of voting to certify, needs to be expelled from Congress as traitors to the United States.

I understand that the two Republican members of Congress from Montana engaged in lying about the election and inciting violence, which resulted in the insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. I support their removal or resignation, as well as their public apology for inciting an insurrection. I will not accept anything less, and I will work to remove them from office by all legal means.