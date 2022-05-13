Expecting better for students and staff

In 2017 this community graciously voted for the $63 million Helena School District Elementary School Bond with an approval rating just shy of 75%. The promise was to build three new elementary schools for the first time in 41 years and incorporate safety-security upgrades in all K-8 schools. Approximately $12 million was allocated to safety-security which included,

• a vestibule series entrance allowing staff to interact with the public and/or provide access as needed, the public no longer has free access to enter schools at will during the school day

• alarms on exterior doors to alert staff if doors are not properly secured or propped open

• security doors strategically located throughout the building on magnetic holds, designed to compartmentalize the building in an upset situation reducing the impact of threat

• exterior cameras capturing all exterior spaces where students play or enter the building

• a large monitor in the front office to display the live exterior camera feed

• network powered reader boards in all group spaces throughout the buildings that serve as a clock and communication board

• an integrated safety-communications system that instantaneously,

1. notifies all staff of a lockdown event via reader board

2. autodials 911 informing law enforcement of the school and event

3. releases all magnetic holds on doors to secure and compartmentalize the building.

A modified version of the elementary school safety-security upgrades was also implemented at CHS, HHS, and PAL using approximately $700,000 of your building reserve tax dollars.

The safety-security upgrades are an incredible investment for the safety of our students and staff and lead the nation in school security. However, this time of year I cringe every time I see an exterior door propped open. One propped open door compromises the safety of our students and staff and voids your $12 million investment.

Just today, my husband questioned a propped open gym door at our daughter’s school. School administration stated the district allows propped open doors with supervision. How does supervising an open door stop a threat? This is not what was promised to this community.

As a proud supporter of this bond, I expect better for our students and staff.

Kalli Kind,

former HSD Facilities Director

