 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
YOUR TURN

Expecting better for students and staff

  • 0
Letter to the editor icon2

Letter to the editor icon2

In 2017 this community graciously voted for the $63 million Helena School District Elementary School Bond with an approval rating just shy of 75%. The promise was to build three new elementary schools for the first time in 41 years and incorporate safety-security upgrades in all K-8 schools. Approximately $12 million was allocated to safety-security which included,

• a vestibule series entrance allowing staff to interact with the public and/or provide access as needed, the public no longer has free access to enter schools at will during the school day

• alarms on exterior doors to alert staff if doors are not properly secured or propped open

• security doors strategically located throughout the building on magnetic holds, designed to compartmentalize the building in an upset situation reducing the impact of threat

• exterior cameras capturing all exterior spaces where students play or enter the building

• a large monitor in the front office to display the live exterior camera feed

People are also reading…

• network powered reader boards in all group spaces throughout the buildings that serve as a clock and communication board

• an integrated safety-communications system that instantaneously,

1. notifies all staff of a lockdown event via reader board

2. autodials 911 informing law enforcement of the school and event

3. releases all magnetic holds on doors to secure and compartmentalize the building.

A modified version of the elementary school safety-security upgrades was also implemented at CHS, HHS, and PAL using approximately $700,000 of your building reserve tax dollars.

The safety-security upgrades are an incredible investment for the safety of our students and staff and lead the nation in school security. However, this time of year I cringe every time I see an exterior door propped open. One propped open door compromises the safety of our students and staff and voids your $12 million investment.

Just today, my husband questioned a propped open gym door at our daughter’s school. School administration stated the district allows propped open doors with supervision. How does supervising an open door stop a threat? This is not what was promised to this community.

As a proud supporter of this bond, I expect better for our students and staff.

Kalli Kind,

former HSD Facilities Director

0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Daines should support clean energy

Daines should support clean energy

Senator Daines recently sent out an e-mail titled: Energy Security = National Security in which he states that the U.S. needs to "aggressively…

Buses creating pollution

Buses creating pollution

I live across the street from Vigilante Stadium. Of course, there is much traffic during the school year at Helena Middle School. What concern…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News