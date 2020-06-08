Expand broadband access for students and educators
Expand broadband access for students and educators

As a teacher working from home during COVID-19, I have seen first-hand the digital divide and how a lack of access to reliable internet affects both my students and fellow educators.

I teach third grade, and the challenges of remote learning are both real and complex. Troubleshooting video and audio for daily lessons is frustrating for many students. Others can’t participate because their families lack high-speed internet access, or the technology and skills needed to use it.

The other side of this story is teachers. My school district serves many rural areas surrounding the community, and many teachers live out of town. Like their students, they also lack access to reliable high-speed broadband. It’s not unusual for teachers to drive from up to an hour away to sit in the school parking lot and use the district’s Wi-Fi for online instruction.

That’s why I am urging Sens. Tester and Daines to work together with their colleagues to expand broadband access. Broadband providers are already stepping up to provide free service to students with access, and I encourage tech companies to help address the lack of technology hardware needed for remote learning.

Coburn Currier

Helena

