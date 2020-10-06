Excited to vote for Romano

I’m excited to vote for Melissa Romano for superintendent of public instruction. Montanans are justifiably proud of our quality schools. We need a superintendent who shares our pride and will help make our schools even better. In these tough times, Melissa Romano is the strong, articulate leader Montana schools need.

Having a superintendent who supports good education bills in the Legislature … and stands up against bad ones … is important. Melissa Romano will work with teachers, school boards, parents, other agencies and elected officials to keep the needs of our students at the forefront when decisions are made. Teachers support Melissa Romano because she will speak up for our students at every opportunity.

Her opponent, Elsie Arntzen, current superintendent, supports sending our tax dollars to private schools. She was missing in action when terrible anti-education bills were heard. Maybe that’s why only one active classroom teacher has contributed to her reelection campaign.

Melissa Romano is an excellent teacher, 2018 Teacher of the Year. Her experience and passion for quality education will help Montana schools throw open the big wide world of opportunity to all our students. Please join me in voting for Melissa Romano for Montana superintendent of public instruction.

Terry Minow

Boulder

