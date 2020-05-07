Excited to vote for Ed Coleman

We were thrilled when our friend and fellow HD 79 resident Ed Coleman let us know that he was running to represent us in the Legislature. We’ve always appreciated Ed’s giving and welcoming spirit and his willingness to listen. We both have small businesses that Ed asks about regularly and, in doing so, Ed has come to understand the needs of local business. We know as our representative, Ed will listen to our concerns as parents, small business owners, and Montanans and will prioritize being responsive to the needs of his district rather than being beholden to any special interest. We are so excited to get to vote for Ed as our representative in the House rather than having someone appointed without our input and are even happier to get to vote for someone we know will act with the best interests of HD 79 in mind. Voters of HD 79, when your primary ballot arrives in the mail, please join us in voting for our friend and neighbor Ed Coleman to represent us in the Capitol. You will be glad you did.