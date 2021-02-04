Excited about nomination of Deb Haaland

Our state is full of adventurous opportunities for anyone who steps outside their door. That’s why I’m so excited about the nomination of Deb Haaland to lead the Department of Interior. As a member of Congress, she worked tirelessly to write and sponsor many important bills for our public lands. She was a champion of the Great American Outdoors Act and America’s Conservation Act, which help expand outdoor recreation and strengthen conservation of our lands, waters, and wildlife. These bills were championed by both of our senators.