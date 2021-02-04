 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Excited about nomination of Deb Haaland
0 comments

Excited about nomination of Deb Haaland

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letter to editor icon 3

Our state is full of adventurous opportunities for anyone who steps outside their door. That’s why I’m so excited about the nomination of Deb Haaland to lead the Department of Interior. As a member of Congress, she worked tirelessly to write and sponsor many important bills for our public lands. She was a champion of the Great American Outdoors Act and America’s Conservation Act, which help expand outdoor recreation and strengthen conservation of our lands, waters, and wildlife. These bills were championed by both of our senators.

Haaland understands that public lands drive our economy -- from outdoor recreation to responsible development. Haaland has successfully navigated both. Her record shows a strong push for renewable energy, which would stimulate the national economy and create jobs -- something many Americans are counting on from a new administration. Conservation, recreation and job creation. These are values that are very important to me. As a mother and all-around outdoorswoman, I support Haaland and the opportunities she can help our nation create once again, together.

Anne Jolliff

Montana City

0 comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

They let you do it
Letters

They let you do it

We learned much of what we needed to know about President Trump and Republicans generally from the Access Hollywood tape. Recall that the pres…

A dangerous firearm bill
Letters

A dangerous firearm bill

This year is starting badly for gun violence prevention in Montana. A bill, House Bill 102, is promoting display of firearms, more widespread …

Teach yourself media literacy
Letters

Teach yourself media literacy

When I was growing up the only media available were newspapers, radio, personal letters and telephones. Media literacy, the capacity to recogn…

Help save Dr. Weiner
Letters

Help save Dr. Weiner

Dr. Weiner's ethics, integrity and devoted faith are his personal compass. It is a rare & special calling to be an Oncologist/Hematologist…

Time for Daines to be brave
Letters

Time for Daines to be brave

Sen. Daines has done his simple political math and decided not to represent Montana. He claims convicting former President Trump will inflame …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News