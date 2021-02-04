Excited about nomination of Deb Haaland

Our state is full of adventurous opportunities for anyone who steps outside their door. That’s why I’m so excited about the nomination of Deb Haaland to lead the Department of Interior. As a member of Congress, she worked tirelessly to write and sponsor many important bills for our public lands. She was a champion of the Great American Outdoors Act and America’s Conservation Act, which help expand outdoor recreation and strengthen conservation of our lands, waters, and wildlife. These bills were championed by both of our senators.
Haaland understands that public lands drive our economy -- from outdoor recreation to responsible development. Haaland has successfully navigated both. Her record shows a strong push for renewable energy, which would stimulate the national economy and create jobs -- something many Americans are counting on from a new administration. Conservation, recreation and job creation. These are values that are very important to me. As a mother and all-around outdoorswoman, I support Haaland and the opportunities she can help our nation create once again, together.
Anne Jolliff
Montana City