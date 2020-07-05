Excellent care at St. Peter's Health
Excellent care at St. Peter's Health

Recently my husband was in St. Peter's Hospital and I would just like to comment on the excellent care he received, from the first entrance to the ER, then intensive care and finally third floor medical care.

All the nurses, CNAs and doctors were extremely caring and vigilant. Our daughter stayed nights and often commented on the care, even through the night. No one likes to be in the hospital, but it is nice to hear good things about our hospital and staff in Helena.

Janean Meacham

Helena

