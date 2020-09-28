 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Examples of hypocrisy
6 comments

Examples of hypocrisy

  • 6
{{featured_button_text}}
Letter to editor icon 3

We've been hearing the word hypocrite many times the last few days, so I decided to look up what the meaning is in the Webster Dictionary. Hypocrite: "A person who puts on a false appearance of virtue or religion." I looked up examples in a psychology magazine.

1. Do as I say, not as I do. Their actions never seem to match up with their words.

2. The rules apply to others, but do not apply to me. They believe they are above the law-both legally and ethically.

3. Its always someone else's fault. Someone is always out get them, that is the reason for all their problems.

4. Anyone who points out my wrongdoings should be punished.

5. The perpetual victim.

6. Condescending, patronizing, and superior. They speak down to you as if you are intellectually deficient and emotional unstable.

7. Lies and excuses. Instead of apologizing or admitting fault, they simply ignore reality and argue with solid evidence when confronted with it.

The Bible has examples over 22 times. May a good time to pick up and read it. My favorite is "Mark 7:7-6."

Sharon Obrigewitch

Townsend

6 comments
1
1
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A warning to seniors
Letters

A warning to seniors

President Trump has mentioned several times that he wants to do away with the payroll tax. Do you know what it will do to you? There are four …

Daines shows his hypocrisy
Letters

Daines shows his hypocrisy

Hypocrite Sen. Daines has been handed his Senate GOP talking points and he now knows what to say about nominating someone to replace RBG on th…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News