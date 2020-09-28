Examples of hypocrisy

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

We've been hearing the word hypocrite many times the last few days, so I decided to look up what the meaning is in the Webster Dictionary. Hypocrite: "A person who puts on a false appearance of virtue or religion." I looked up examples in a psychology magazine.

1. Do as I say, not as I do. Their actions never seem to match up with their words.

2. The rules apply to others, but do not apply to me. They believe they are above the law-both legally and ethically.

3. Its always someone else's fault. Someone is always out get them, that is the reason for all their problems.

4. Anyone who points out my wrongdoings should be punished.

5. The perpetual victim.

6. Condescending, patronizing, and superior. They speak down to you as if you are intellectually deficient and emotional unstable.

7. Lies and excuses. Instead of apologizing or admitting fault, they simply ignore reality and argue with solid evidence when confronted with it.

The Bible has examples over 22 times. May a good time to pick up and read it. My favorite is "Mark 7:7-6."

Sharon Obrigewitch

Townsend

Love 1 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0