I think folks are being kind of harsh in their criticism of Sen. Daines and Rep. Rosendale for their roles in riling up the concerned citizens who attacked the Capitol. When President Trump invited his followers to Washington for a "wild" time on Jan. 6, our esteemed senator and representative probably just envisioned the MAGA crowd drinking Jello shots and and then dancing the bunny hop up to the Capitol steps -- just a light slap in the face of democracy rather than the tooth-busting sucker punch which did occur. After all, there were "allegations" of dirty dealings in the vote counting. Everybody should just mellow out.