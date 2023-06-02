We cannot afford to sacrifice the arts in the midst of our youth mental health crisis.

Do not consider cutting back on specials for K-5 students, or decreasing the music and theatre offerings at our middle and high schools.

Before moving back to Helena, I worked for Disney Theatrical Group and the New Victory Theatre, two of New York's most prominent arts education organizations. Part of my work in NYC was to participate in research projects measuring the impact of arts education. The data proved time and time again that involvement in the arts improves student engagement, increases academic success, and decreases drop out rates.

Arts play a huge role in the mental health of youth.

Singing releases endorphins and can reduce stress and anxiety. Choir and band teach breath regulation. Theatre builds community.

Why in this moment, when 1 in 4 of our students districtwide has been identified as high risk for mental health conditions, would we cut back on experiences that build social skills, improve self-regulation and executive function, provide joy and, as one study I participated in discovered, foster in our students the creative capacity to imagine a better future?

Retta Leaphart,

Helena