We would like to thank Todd and his staff Travis, Corey and Jamie from Bill Roberts Golf Course for their time, energy and enthusiasm in making the first annual Wayne Helmbrecht youth golf day a huge success.

There was an abundance of smiles on the kids, who most of them have never been on a golf course before. I'm sure Wayne was smiling down on them. You and all the staff at Bill Roberts are a true asset to the community. Thank you.