Even doctors make mistakes

Dear friends, don't be fooled by St. Peter's Health administration and CEO regarding Dr. Tom Weiner. St. Pete's hospital claims they found six patients which had treatment errors. If you scrutinize the medical records of every physician you will find treatment errors with all of them. Surgeons make surgical errors. We all make mistakes, it is a normal part of life. One thing seems totally clear about Dr. Weiner, he loves his patients and he puts his heart and soul into them. I can promise you from my own experience in surgery and medicine that creates better success in treating the patients. I am certain Dr. Weiner's patient survival time and quality of life in his cancer patients would far exceed that which is average and published in the medical journals. I totally and completely stand behind Dr. Tom Weiner in this case and would bet my bottom dollar there is some financial motivation behind St. Pete's actions. Blessings to you all.