Evaluating Trump's COVID-19 response

One has to take comfort in knowing the president reconvened the covid taskforce and is “in the process” of developing a “powerful, very powerful” strategy to deal with it. What an idea he has already. We can all be patriotic like he has been and wear masks to stave off the disease. That’s so simple one has to wonder if it’s a hoax. Great idea and done so quickly Mr. President! More A plus work. As if not enough, federal protectors in military garb driving unmarked vehicles are now on our streets protecting us. We should all be thankful our President and his federal government can see what’s best for local communities. All this and Donald Trump still has time in his covid task force briefing to take time to send well wishes to his friend Ghislaine Maxwell. Remarkable. Malice toward none and empathy toward all from someone so busy he can’t even golf on his properties! Maybe it should finally come as no surprise why Republicans including Senator Daines and Representative Gianforte remain speechless about so many things this president has done.