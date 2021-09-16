 Skip to main content
Eric Feaver will benefit us all
Eric Feaver will benefit us all

I have known Eric Feaver for many years and have the greatest appreciation for his extensive and comprehensive understanding of Montana, particularly our government. And now Eric has taken his passion for knowledge and information and applied it to every part of his campaign for the Helena City Commission.

Although Eric has lived and worked in Helena for decades and was already well-versed on the issues facing Helena, over the past many months he has walked neighborhood after neighborhood talking to our neighbors, and his familiarity with our city has grown exponentially. Eric has learned every neighborhood that needs sidewalk or street repairs; every park that needs an upgrade; what city services are most in need of improvement; to name just a few of the concerns facing our city.

Eric takes the time to listen to everyone he meets, and follows up on their questions, because he understands how important communication is between city officials and residents. I have no doubt that his unique ability to analyze issues, big and small, and to find consensus moving forward will benefit us all.

I urge you to join me in voting for Eric Feaver for Helena City Commission.

Moffie Funk

Helena

