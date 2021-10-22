Eric Feaver proves he is the best candidate

I have participated in one way or another in many campaigns, literally for more than 50 years (my mother was a believer in community engagement and envelope stuffing). In many ways, this City Commission election feels among the most vital to me.

Fortunately, I’m backing a candidate who is working as hard, or harder, than I could have imagined. Having knocked thousands of doors—listened, explored and delved into what matters right now to Helenans. Eric Feaver proves every day that he is the best candidate for this position, for this time. As we move forward, issues that matter enormously need to be addressed. The grit and understanding of government Eric Feaver has demonstrated over 40 years is exactly what we need. We all care about this Queen City of ours and I know we share gratitude for those who are willing, like Eric, to work so hard for our future.