 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Eric Feaver proves he is the best candidate
0 comments

Eric Feaver proves he is the best candidate

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letter to editor icon 3

I have participated in one way or another in many campaigns, literally for more than 50 years (my mother was a believer in community engagement and envelope stuffing). In many ways, this City Commission election feels among the most vital to me.

Fortunately, I’m backing a candidate who is working as hard, or harder, than I could have imagined. Having knocked thousands of doors—listened, explored and delved into what matters right now to Helenans. Eric Feaver proves every day that he is the best candidate for this position, for this time. As we move forward, issues that matter enormously need to be addressed. The grit and understanding of government Eric Feaver has demonstrated over 40 years is exactly what we need. We all care about this Queen City of ours and I know we share gratitude for those who are willing, like Eric, to work so hard for our future.

Join me in voting for Eric Feaver for City Commission.

Lisa Cordingley

Helena

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Nero fiddled while Rome burned
Letters

Nero fiddled while Rome burned

I suspect it is part history, part story. Nero fiddling while Rome burned. But of course this is just an analogy, of someone distracted from i…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News