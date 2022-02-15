 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Equity in education

  • 0
Letter to the editor icon2

Letter to the editor icon2

Why did “equity” trigger hostility to a teachers’ Code of Ethics? The word “equity” has been part of the educational lexicon for decades -- a handicapped child is given learning aids, a hungry child is fed, a traumatized child is counseled so they can learn. But to those who wanted to derail a meeting, “equity” was code for the conspiracy “critical race theory.”

In 1991, when OPI specialists presented Teacher Preparation Standards to the Board of Public Education, we were dumbfounded by objections to teaching “critical thinking.” Some parents objected because they feared their children would question their own authority.

These are attacks on public education. The attackers are afraid that ALL children CAN learn; afraid students may learn to think for themselves. The attackers, whose convoluted interpretations of “equity” led them to accuse CSPAC of “political motivations” are proponents of private schools — schools where memorization is valued over thinking, where the curriculum is narrowed to exclude controversial topics, and where equity is not valued.

People are also reading…

Please support public school teachers and a Code of Ethics that includes equity, inclusion and diversity. Teachers work hard every day to provide the best, most equitable education possible, so that all our children can succeed.

Jan Clinard

Helena

0 Comments
2
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Angered by wolf slaughter

Angered by wolf slaughter

I am angered by the wolf slaughter in Montana, Wyoming and Idaho since the states enacted anti-wolf laws. More than 500 wolves have been murde…

Wildlife sold to highest bidder

Wildlife sold to highest bidder

The Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks’ (FWP) commission emergency wolf hearing on Jan. 28 should have every Montana sportsmen, sportswomen an…

A heartfelt thank you

A heartfelt thank you

Hello Helena. I have a friend who has served on the board of a local nonprofit for many years. She often speaks about what a generous communit…

Pet cemetery robbed again

Pet cemetery robbed again

Our income is aluminum cans for the maintenance of the pet cemetery. It takes a lot of cans to make a buck. Thank God for the Helena people do…

We need nuclear now

We need nuclear now

Mike Garrity is correct in his op-ed that large nuclear projects are expensive and often over budget. But that is true of almost all large ind…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News