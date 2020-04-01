Equity fountain project postponed until April

The Equity Fountain Project is just about complete. The two large components for the fountain have been produced and are in Helena, awaiting installation.

The original installation date of this week was moved forward a week. Delivery of the sphere was slowed in its transportation from Los Angeles. The City staff and Diamond Construction’s crew focused upon an installation in the middle of next week.

However unexpected events seem to constantly arise and the Stay at Home Order Issued by Governor Bullock, needed to slow the spread of coronavirus and preserve the health of our citizens, has necessitated postponing the installation for several weeks.

So, all the pieces for the fountain are in Helena. The work crew and equipment are poised and the City crew is ready to provide essential support. By mid-April, absent additional accommodations for public health and safety needs, the Equity Fountain will be installed. A final unveiling will occur later in the year when large groups can again gather safely to celebrate this new fountain for the City of Helena.

I thank everyone for their patience as we work through these last details for the installation. Funding support remains welcome through the Montana Community Fountain.

Ron Waterman