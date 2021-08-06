 Skip to main content
Envisioning a future for Montana
Envisioning a future for Montana

I’m concerned that many people and communities in Montana have been misunderstanding or misrepresenting data and science.

I’m concerned that there is a tendency to bluster, legislate, and complain about social issues in ways that shun cooperation, dismiss differing viewpoints, and to follow party lines in ways that are making us less able to plan for a future that will work toward protecting our future and planning for solutions.

It is time to envision Montana priorities that will make this state a world class leader in planning for the future. In order to do so, we will need to set our priorities and work cooperatively toward solving problems. I would love to see the state take real leadership in finding the solutions to the hard problems using investigation and research to find the best options. I would love to hear the leaders in our state proposing:

1. Ways to build public discussions and consensus on what would be the biggest challenges Montanans will face in the next decades

2. Methods to create a diverse range of experts willing to gather input from all Montanans, research options, and explore solutions to those challenges.

Richard Seitz

Helena

