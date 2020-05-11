Enthusiastically endorsing Catherine Scott for SD 40

I enthusiastically endorse and encourage people to vote for Catherine Scott for SD 40. She is intelligent, inspirational and has integrity. She has spent her entire adult life in service for her community. Prior to moving to Montana 10 years ago she served as a law enforcement officer in New Mexico. She also worked as a Senior Policy and Management Analyst and Special Agent, Supervisor in Charge of Background and Licensing in New Mexico. She knows how to work with a state Legislature as she had to attend hearings and prepare drafts and documents to present to the Legislature while serving on the gaming control board and fraud departments in New Mexico. She is currently employed as an investigator with the Montana Department of Justice, Division of Criminal Investigations. She is also a Certified Fraud Examiner.
She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology; a Master of Public Administration and is currently working on a Doctorate in Public Health. She has two children in the Helena Public schools and fervently supports the need to adequately fund our education system. She is a strong supporter of equality and women’s health care needs. She and her family hunt and fish and genuinely enjoy our great outdoors.
As your senator, she will advocate for Medicaid expansion and quality health care; quality education; public safety and emergency services; infrastructure, economic growth and support of our public lands. She will be very diligent and with her attention to detail, she will truly stand up for her constituents. She knows how to research and look for more options. She will listen and be fair in all her deliberations.
Because of her training as a law enforcement officer, she knows how to stay calm and cool in trying situations. She knows how to find the most common-sense answer to a myriad of problems.
You can learn more about her at CatherineScottforMontana.com.
For full disclosure and transparency, she is my daughter-in-law and I am immensely proud of her.
Darien Scott
Helena
