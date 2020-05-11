Enthusiastically endorsing Catherine Scott for SD 40

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-523-2272 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I enthusiastically endorse and encourage people to vote for Catherine Scott for SD 40. She is intelligent, inspirational and has integrity. She has spent her entire adult life in service for her community. Prior to moving to Montana 10 years ago she served as a law enforcement officer in New Mexico. She also worked as a Senior Policy and Management Analyst and Special Agent, Supervisor in Charge of Background and Licensing in New Mexico. She knows how to work with a state Legislature as she had to attend hearings and prepare drafts and documents to present to the Legislature while serving on the gaming control board and fraud departments in New Mexico. She is currently employed as an investigator with the Montana Department of Justice, Division of Criminal Investigations. She is also a Certified Fraud Examiner.

She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology; a Master of Public Administration and is currently working on a Doctorate in Public Health. She has two children in the Helena Public schools and fervently supports the need to adequately fund our education system. She is a strong supporter of equality and women’s health care needs. She and her family hunt and fish and genuinely enjoy our great outdoors.