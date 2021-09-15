Enthusiastic support for Troy McGee

I am writing to voice my enthusiastic support for city commission candidate Troy McGee. I have had the opportunity to work with Troy and I am confident the qualities he will bring to the commission will benefit all citizens in Helena.

One of the characteristics I most admire is Troy’s thoughtfulness. It is easy to have a knee jerk reaction and jump to a conclusion and position, but I have seen Troy methodically evaluate issues and ask precise questions before making a decision. He will bring this level of careful consideration to the city commission.

Troy is also a listener who hears what is being said. The citizens of Helena want to be heard by our elected leaders and I am certain Troy will listen to the people who come before the city commission. In the end, he may not agree, but Troy will actively listen before casting a vote.

Finally, Troy is a kindhearted person. I know Troy’s innate kindness and quest to restore respect in all discussions and decisions at the local level will not only improve the process but also the outcomes of the many issues facing our city.

Join me and vote for Troy.

Nanette Gilbertson

Helena

