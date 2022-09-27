We have all been here before. When the truth is so obvious. When the lies and excuses fail. Enough!

Look at the early 1900s. Start with Warren Harding. Simply a thief. Selling oil reserves and who knows what else. Enough! Come forward to the Nixon administration. A coverup of a criminal act, the break-in at the DNRC. Obstruction of Justice? Certainly. Enough!

We need to closely examine this history of lying tied to seeking and retaining power.

First the foundation for where we are today. The Republican Party is moving in an anti-democratic direction. It started with McCarthy in the early 50s resulting in blacklists with discharges of people deemed not loyal. A false conspiracy and a lie. Enough.

Then the John Birch Society, a lie about parts of the government weak on communism. Again, enough. Then the tea party, built upon the lie, that our President was actually a foreign born Kenyan, set on destroying our government. Again, enough.

Now, we are seeing yet again another conspiracy story, uniting the Republican Party with white supremacist groups, Christian nationalists and QAnon. Now it is anti-immigrant, replacement theory, linked with anti-LGBTQ and anti-women rhetoric. Lie after lie after lie. Enough.

In 2015 we saw a massive lie in the form of an orange haired man as he descended an elevator, spewing lies and hatred about Mexican immigrants. All lies.

Over the course of the next four years during the Trump administration, the President managed to speak at least 30,573 documented lies. 21 a day, every day for four years. This should have been enough. But instead that part of the Republican party which once was on the fringe but which has now become its central core, continue to believe the former President who controls the Republican Party. Regularly we see that Republicans do not care who is hurt by their thirst for power. Those who want the party’s endorsement and funds must adhere to the former President’s lies. The last election was stolen. The last administration was exceptional and protective of “true” Americans, white middle aged men who are the only “real”Americans. The only people entitled to the full protections of society. The only people whose votes completely matter.

We know that when the tone is set at the highest positions of government, with the strongest bully-pulpit, others follow in line. This is today’s America. Trickle down does not work in economic terms but it works in politics. Almost everyone who holds office is freed from the shackles of the truth. Whether it is ignoring scientific facts, especially medical facts or whether it is refusing to recognize the truths of our racial past and present, now a good number of Governors, almost all Republicans, tell various forms of lies. Mass shootings are not the result of unregulated semi-automatic gun ownership but of the failure to harden schools against attack; the failure of the mental health system. Women can’t exercise responsible control of their own bodies; the government has to regulate it for them. Laws which restrict voter access to free and fair elections are addressing voter “fraud” rather then seeking to restrict the vote of minority voters. Now asylum seekers are pawns to be transported to major sanctuary cities in the north to demonstrate how difficult life is in border states. Human lives used as pawns in political theater.

The people have been fed lies by Republicans for so long and people have accepted those lies that now the Republicans can say anything and it will be believed by the core of the party. No climate change. No racial discrimination in electoral laws. No destruction of a clean environment.

They are all lies. Enough! We are approaching the mid-term elections. Who will control the House and Senate, Governorships. We need to vote now as though our Democracy depends upon it. Because it does! Grant Republicans further power, give them control of one or both houses and our Democracy will be gone.

It is time to vote for our Democracy. To the Republicans, those who pursue or endorse cruel policies, who tell or endorse lies we have to say: Enough!

Ron Waterman, Helena