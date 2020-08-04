You have permission to edit this article.
Enough with 'mask bullies'
Enough with 'mask bullies'

Add to coronavirus threats a new one: mask bullies. This angry minority is so terrified of becoming ill or dying from COVID-19 that they demand of individuals, business owners and event organizers nothing less than absolute, 100% compliance with health department and governor’s office directives regarding mask usage (and) crowd size. With very few exceptions, people are following these directives.

However, 100% compliance with the mask and social distancing directives will never happen. Realizing this, mask bullies now directly attack business owners and event organizers. They have managed to shut down our local farmers market because of the non-compliance of a very few participants, thereby punishing every vendor and every loyal market goer who did fully comply with mask and social distancing directives. Now I read that these mask bullies are going after Bob’s Valley Market. I say to these fear-based bullies: enough!

I have a more practical solution to allay mask bullies’ irrational fears and to protect our farmers market, Bob’s Valley Market and every other local business that has been intimidated and threatened legally and even personally: mask bullies, stay home! Safely shelter yourselves until you get your irrational fears under control. Stay home! Leave us rational people alone!

Ken McLean

Helena

