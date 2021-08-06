Endorsing Troy McGee for city commission

To all my Helena friends. Although I am no longer a resident (or employee) of the city, I have been following the workings of the city government for many years. I’ve noticed that there are several good (even great) candidates for the city commission.

While I would never tell someone how to vote, I would like to recommend one of the candidates that I know personally and have had a working relationship in the past. That is Troy McGee. Troy, as you probably know was the past police chief and had a 40-plus year career in law enforcement. Additionally he was the interim city manager on several occasions. Troy has the background and experience that is necessary to openly and properly serve the city as commissioner.

As long as I have known him he has been willing to listen, obtain facts and make a decision based on needs and available resources. He is open and up front and you always know where he stands on issues. My only regret is that I can only support him from afar. Please, listen to all the candidates, but in my humble opinion, you’ll have a hard time doing better than Troy.

Harry "Salty" Payne

Corpus Christi, Texas

