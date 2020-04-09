Endorsing Tim Fox for governor
2 comments
GUEST VIEW

Endorsing Tim Fox for governor

  • 2
{{featured_button_text}}

I'm endorsing Tim Fox for governor of Montana.

I have the work with Tim Fox the last two legislative sessions and found that his staff were highly motivated and worked well together. Tim Fox is a natural leader and will work with both parties to get things done.

I have personally heard him supporting the business sector, education, law enforcement, responsible natural resource development, gun rights, keeping public lands, promoting hunting and fishing, pro-life, affordable health care to include continuing Medicaid expansion for the ones that can't afford health care.

Tim will represent all Montana values with a conservative twist to his leadership style. He will work with both the Republicans and the Democrats to get the job accomplished.

I’m member of a hard-working group of Republicans, and we call ourselves Conservative Solutions Caucus (CSC). We have passed good bills that financially accountable, relevant and have balanced state checkbook. CSC will work with Tim Fox and our fellow legislators across the aisle to help eliminate gridlock and partisan politics.

Please support Tim Fox for governor, a proven leader that will do an excellent job for Montana, and I genuinely believe Tim Fox can win in November.

Sen. Terry Gauthier, R-Helena, represents Senate District 40 in the Montana Legislature. 

Sen. Terry Gauthier (R-Helena)

Sen. Terry Gauthier
2 comments
0
2
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

We will get through this
Letters

We will get through this

Well, here we are, adjusting to this new world of "social distancing." Not long ago, if you walked into a bank with a mask on, everyone would …

Support Our Community
Letters

Support Our Community

As my neighbor and small business owner shouted to me as we were shoveling walks “crazy times.” So true. However, there are caring things that…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News