I'm endorsing Tim Fox for governor of Montana.

I have the work with Tim Fox the last two legislative sessions and found that his staff were highly motivated and worked well together. Tim Fox is a natural leader and will work with both parties to get things done.

I have personally heard him supporting the business sector, education, law enforcement, responsible natural resource development, gun rights, keeping public lands, promoting hunting and fishing, pro-life, affordable health care to include continuing Medicaid expansion for the ones that can't afford health care.

Tim will represent all Montana values with a conservative twist to his leadership style. He will work with both the Republicans and the Democrats to get the job accomplished.

I’m member of a hard-working group of Republicans, and we call ourselves Conservative Solutions Caucus (CSC). We have passed good bills that financially accountable, relevant and have balanced state checkbook. CSC will work with Tim Fox and our fellow legislators across the aisle to help eliminate gridlock and partisan politics.

Please support Tim Fox for governor, a proven leader that will do an excellent job for Montana, and I genuinely believe Tim Fox can win in November.

Sen. Terry Gauthier, R-Helena, represents Senate District 40 in the Montana Legislature.

