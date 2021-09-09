 Skip to main content
Endorsing Steve Allen
Endorsing Steve Allen

I’m writing to endorse Steve Allen running for Helena city commissioner. He is a man of integrity, conviction and common sense, always working to perform and make decisions with a tremendous amount of morals and ethics. That is his foundation and will not sway from it. In the past years that I’ve known Steve, I’ve seen organizational and rational abilities coming from him that no one else I’ve known has displayed. Voters of the city of Helena will be wise to vote this man into office. Please vote for Steve Allen for Helena city commissioner.

Right now, I don’t live in the city of Helena, but I’ve lived and worked in the Helena area for 48 years and am very aware of what has transpired in those years of residency. By the way, Montana is my native state, born and raised in the Flathead.

Aaron Herriges

Montana City

