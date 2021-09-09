Endorsing Steve Allen

I’m writing to endorse Steve Allen running for Helena city commissioner. He is a man of integrity, conviction and common sense, always working to perform and make decisions with a tremendous amount of morals and ethics. That is his foundation and will not sway from it. In the past years that I’ve known Steve, I’ve seen organizational and rational abilities coming from him that no one else I’ve known has displayed. Voters of the city of Helena will be wise to vote this man into office. Please vote for Steve Allen for Helena city commissioner.