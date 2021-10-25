Endorsing Melinda Reed

As Election Day approaches, I am writing to offer my full support and endorsement of Melinda Reed’s campaign for Helena City Commission. Melinda has a proven track record of leadership, having served both as executive director of the Friendship Center and as Helena’s interim city manager. It is important to me to support candidates who have firsthand experience of what it’s like to be raising children during these challenging times. As a working parent of a school-aged child, Melinda gets it … she knows firsthand the challenges that working families face. Melinda doesn’t assume she has all the answers; she believes in listening, and bringing people together around key issues. Finally, her values and main priorities reflect those that so many of us hold dear: ensuring that the city provides high quality city services, finding sustainable solutions to our housing affordability issues, supporting a clear vision for protecting our public lands and access to outdoor recreation, and supporting local businesses to innovate and thrive. Please vote for Melinda Reed for Helena City Commission!