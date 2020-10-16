Endorsement of Jacobsen misses the mark

The Helena IR’s endorsement of Christi Jacobsen for Secretary of State missed the mark. Jacobsen has been Corey Stapleton’s Deputy for the past 4 years. This experience is not a qualification for the position of SOS. A vote for Jacobsen is essentially a vote for the “not qualified to hold any public position” Corey Stapleton. If she wins, likely Stapleton will become her Chief Deputy. Jacobsen is complicit in all the corrupt, illegal and dishonest maneuvers of Stapleton. Jacobsen has essentially been a silent rubber stamp and acted on Stapleton’s behalf through it all.

Jacobsen does nothing to ensure fairness and honesty in our elections, nor to ensure no vote is suppressed. She stood by and assisted Stapleton in pushing the GOP scam to fund Green Party candidates as a political maneuver and filing frivolous lawsuits. Jacobsen may have cut some worker positions in the office but failed to reduce the size of her bloated 10-person cabinet. These are all political friends in overpaid positions in the smallest elected agency in state government. 25% of her staff are political appointees.