Endorsement by PSC Commissioner appreciated

I have landed the endorsement of Public Service Commission commissioner Jennifer Fielder. She knows the long hours a PSC commissioner has to work because she does it. Her thinking that I will best share the load is the truest vote of confidence possible. Seeing through others’ untrue words against me, she picked me as the person most likely to effectively share her load, Wow, thank you and I will.

What she described as my having the “best characteristics of an ideal commissioner” are coming from a Montana legislator of eight years and the commissioner who has led the reforms voters ask for from the PSC.

We will help each other ensure that ratepayers have continued access to utility services that are affordable, reliable, and sustainable for the long-term. We understand we must balance the various forces that could reduce access, affordability, reliability and sustainability…including world events and the true cost of various sources of power.

I have run my own business for over 20 years, I already analyze line-item budgets. Analyzing power rate hike proposals, even 4000 pages long, will be like reading some of the medical records, test reports and medical research I have done for decades, and developed recommendations and solutions from that study. Commissioner Fielder says this requires the work ethic and ability to objectively process complex information, fearlessness reining in “powerful people and corporations,” and “a genuine connection with and accountability to the people of Montana.”

With my long history of unabashed advocacy for and communication with the people of Montana, Commissioner Fielder chose me. Let’s keep the lights on.

Dr. Annie Bukacek,

Kalispell