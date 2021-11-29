Ending the pandemic is a win for everyone

Over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, many have puzzled over why some people, including our governor and attorney general, are so opposed to measures that save lives. Had a vaccine been available in 1918, 5,000 Montanans would not have died from the Spanish flu, because they were desperate for a medical cure. Now, couched in the rhetoric of freedom and personal rights, the pro-COVID crowd is prolonging everyone’s risk.

Our AG is suing the Biden administration over vaccine mandates, essentially arguing that health care workers have a right to become infected and spread disease to patients. Perhaps the anti-masker/vaxers would rather watch their friends and relatives die than to see a Democratic administration successfully end this pandemic.

Can we please stop looking at everything through a win/lose lens and realize that ending the pandemic is not a win for the Biden administration, but a win for everyone?

Jan Clinard

Helena

