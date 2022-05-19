 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ending Roe v. Wade shows disregard for women

Women my age remember well what it was like to find themselves pregnant before the landmark Supreme Court ruling on Roe v. Wade legalized abortion in 1973. Women my age likely knew young women who underwent horrifying procedures to end pregnancies, and may have known young women who nearly died as a result. I myself had a friend in college who nearly died after her mother packed her uterus with gauze soaked in iodine. The gauze was left in for a couple of weeks, just long enough to end the pregnancy. When her mother pulled out the dried up gauze, my friend was torn and nearly bled to death.

Though I didn’t know anyone personally who went to Mexico in search of an abortion, I was aware it was an option for those who could afford it, and was aware women died as a result of procedures performed by hacks in Mexico in fact, it was estimated in the United States that four women a day died of illegal abortions prior to Roe v. Wade.

When a young woman is pregnant and for any number of reasons decides the best option is to end the pregnancy, she will seek an abortion even at the risk of her own life. Ending Roe v. Wade will not stop abortions. It simply will end safe and affordable abortions. Ending Roe v. Wade is cruel and shows a total disregard for women.

Clare Kearns,

Helena

