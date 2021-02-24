End of session can't come soon enough

Thanks you, IR Editorial page, for letting me know I'm not alone. During this Republican led legislative session, it's nice to know that a few other Montana residents feel it's scary to think that someone next to me in church, the grocery store or school may have a hidden gun, and may not know how to use it. It's a relief to read that others in Montana feel that taking health care away from the poor and those different from me is just wrong. It's a comfort to hear other citizens concerns over opening up our great lands and wildlife to hunters who have the most money instead of protecting them for those who see hunting and fishing as an ethical part of our lifestyle and a way to put food on their tables. And, I'm gladden to read that many in my local community support the use of renewable energy and not just a way to charge those who invest in home systems to provide more profits for NWE. Thank you, IR, for keeping me just a little more sane, the end of this legislative session can't come soon enough for my peace of mind.