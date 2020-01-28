The most precious gift of God is a child, said Mother Teresa, one of the great souls of the last century. It is true. God is a God of life and a God of love. He delights in children, both born and pre-born. Children are a great blessing and a joy in our lives.
These notions have been widely accepted by civilized nations for thousands of years. It is only in recent decades that human life has been degraded and devalued by legalizing abortion in many lands. In America hundreds of thousands of babies have been aborted each year since 1973, the year abortion was made legal. The toll to date is more than 60 million precious, innocent lives in our country alone. Over 60 million!
Last year several states passed laws allowing abortion to the moment of birth. How low can we sink?! That is murder, pure and simple! And it is heartbreaking.
“A nation that kills its own children has no future,” said a profoundly good and wise man. Let us heed his words. Let us end legalized abortion and reclaim our humanity and sanity.
Mike Kecskes Sr.
Helena
So people want to end front office abortions, so we can go back to back alley coat hanger and crochet needle abortions in which tens of thousands were maimed and killed. The choice to have an abortion is between the woman and her doctor.
I am not a proponent of abortion in favor of birth control, but living through the times when it was illegal the price was very high for those who had to seek out the back alley boys. Education and contraception are important to this argument. We have to get out of our middle ages frame of mind and start educating those who fall victim of an unwanted pregnancy.
That said, there are many medical issues that occur that can warrant an abortion. If you don't want an abortion, that is between you and your partner, but if you are not in a position that an unwanted pregnancy has happened, then it is none of your business.
So I guess the author approves of illegal abortions?
I would like the anti-abortion crowd to explain what should be done with the thousands of “persons” currently frozen in fertility clinics. Are they going to line up their female family members for implants and then raise theme to adulthood?
Liberals again supporting Margret Sanger and her racism while also supporting eugenics.
p.s. If liberal men believe men shouldn't comment then they themselves should shut up.
No one would accuse Little Johnny ”Who Never Served” Williams of being someone else on these threads as only Little Johnny makes inane comments like this.
Bravo John. Many men ,.oh even white men care about the well being of children, society and humanity. Abortion is a surge on society. Children are gifts to parents. Fatherhood and motherhood are gifts to a child.
Katie, don’t kid yourself. If John Williams really cared about children he wouldn’t have defended pedophile priests and labeled those who pointed out those crimes as “homophobic.”
Bob, Matt, Thomas, Joane, Richard, Emily, Clare, joe and I are in agreement. Mark Lerum will now tell us we are all the same person. Hahahahaha!!!
:-)
And we will all be labeled as cowards (oops, gutless) and liars, but he himself will run to the forum police as someone is name calling.
How would Mother Teresa know about whether or not a child is a gift from God? She never had a kid. Calling it a gift is a stupid analogy. A gift is something given with no expectation of anything in return. A woman earns that child by carrying it inside of her for nearly a year, then earns it by pushing that child out. God is nowhere during that process. My wife died in child-birth, leaving me with a child I love more than I can express. The notion that this was some kind of "gift from God" is an insult. Bearing a child carries with it risks. My wife chose to take those risks, and I was rewarded by a son. That choice belongs to the mother, not to the government or you or I. If the fetus is so important, why does God kill three quarters of them? Talk to an obgyn and you will discover that the vast majority of fertilized eggs are not viable and die before the mother even knows she got pregnant.
BRAVO to all these comments. I'd like to add Pete Buttigieg's comments on abortion. And, Mike Kecskes, Pete is a devout Catholic. Pete says the question of when life begins is unknowable. It's a moral question that can NOT be answered by science., so the best way for it to be settled is in practice by the person facing the choice. He also says the only person who can helpfully assist a woman with the option of abortion is a doctor, not an old male politician who is motivated by political pressures against women. He also makes the point that women who choose abortion do not do so lightly. It's a stressful decision that women know will be with them for the rest of their lives. In weighing the decision women consider their own physical and mental health as well as the quality of life of the potential child, Adding to this is the fact that we are a nation that believes strongly in the separation of church and state. If politicians start restricting our options based on religion we'd end up with a mandatory religion, just the thing settlers left England in the first place.
Ruth Bader Ginsburg - Mission accomplished? People have tried to poke holes into her statement but notice her use of the word - we -.
Ginsburg said: “Frankly I had thought that at the time Roe was decided, there was concern about population growth and particularly growth in populations that we don’t want to have too many of.”
So, Mike, how many of those unwanted babies have you adopted? Your credibility automatically went out my door the moment I saw you were a man...men need to quit telling women what to do and telling us what decisions we're going to make. This ain't the 1950s anymore, buster! Be quiet and go make me a sammich!
Emily, unfortunately there are at least as many anti abortion women as men. If not more.
emmy, old white judges decided Roe vs. Wade. So are you saying we should nullify their decision because they weren't women.
P.S. Roe had her baby.
Little Johnny has made it clear that he wants miscarriages investigated as possible homicides, have many forms of birth control outlawed and criminalized, and forcing minor children who become pregnant as the result of rape carry to term.
However, if the pedophile priests that he has defended were more interested in little girls than little boys he’d probably want abortion made a sacrament.
I have to wonder what is the goal of anti-abortion advocates?
History has shown, time and time again, that making abortion illegal does not stop abortion. So how about a more realistic and achievable goal, like doing our best to minimize abortion? I think that is something we can all agree on.
If that becomes the goal, then we know how to do it. Age appropriate sex education in public schools, and government-paid and easily accessible contraception has been shown to reduce teen abortions by 60%. How about a goal like making abortion "safe, legal and rare"? Something that would still leave women in complete charge of their reproductive decisions.
Well buddy, if you do not want more abortions, just start educating men that the thing between their legs is the root cause of all things requiring abortions. Cover that sucker ought to be taught from very early childhood. And, it always astounds me that people that decry abortions are the same people that push the death penalty.
Amen Richard! Throw in mandatory practical sex ed & free contraceptives. The best way to reduce the number of abortions is to reduce the number of unplanned pregnancies.
The quote "A nation that kills its own children has no future" is from Pope John Paul II.
This is the usual cry from the right...but they ignore every effort to make abortions less necessary by the means of education for mothers (we can't teach them real health - just tell them god says don't do the nasty things), readily available birth control (just abstain or pull out if you must they say), social support/health planning and support (HEALTH CARE'S NOT A RIGHT!!!) for a woman that becomes pregnant so she knows her options and the great responsibility to come and then support after the fact so she can take care of the baby and build lives that rise above instead of fall into cycles of repetition (FREELOADERS!!! they scream).
They just want to jail women as it's a scheme of something.
These types claim that fetus is a miracle and precious right up until they drop him like a hot potato the moment he or she is actually born and tastes air. God forbid it's not healthy (or white)...it gets even worse. Then its on to cherishing the next fetus to abandon moments after.
Abortions are at their lowest levels since legalization precisely because of education, Planned Parenthood and likeminded groups educating women, better health care options and open ability to talk about the options. You and yours would end and demonize all of those...and would reverse the trend.
I'll believe a GUY like this the moment he starts screaming for the men to be jailed instead of the women. They made that thing just as much as the women...you start putting guys in jail for not taking care of their business and I'll at least believe your seriousness a bit.
This letter is so fraught with falsehoods, one hardly knows where to start. The writer states:
"The most precious gift of God is a child, said Mother Teresa, one of the great souls of the last century. It is true. God is a God of life and a God of love."
We have two big problems there. First, this "God" is a man-made construct, a fictitious character from a Book of Mythology, and only one of about 4,000 deities manufactured over the centuries. Check out the others here: God Checker
Second, there is this fawning over Mother Teresa. She wasn't the "saint" that her publicity campaign built up about her. Do your homework and you'll find that her "works" provided sub-standard care, her funding sources were problematic (criminal s), raking in large amounts of cash for the small number actually served, problems with racism, the problem of supporting colonialism, forced conversions, and the list goes on.
As to the abortion issue, it is obvious that the letter writer is basing his position on religious principles. That is a continuing problem in this country, people justifying the reduction of our civil liberties based on their own superstitious beliefs. This is one of the primary reasons we have a secular government and a wall of separation.
What these zealots refuse to deal with in their call to outlaw abortion, particularly those supporting "personhood," are the unintended consequences of doing so:
- outlawing many forms of birth control, including the pill and the IUD
- outlawing many forms of fertility treatment
- investigating miscarriages as possible homicides
- prosecution of women who do anything during pregnancy that could be considered negligent child abuse
- and many others
Why doesn't the anti-abortion crowd want to talk about that?
Clay, every time I see anti-abortion arguments I am reminded of this famous quote by Barry Goldwater on religion in politics.
“Mark my word, if and when these preachers get control of the [Republican] party, and they're sure trying to do so, it's going to be a terrible damm problem. Frankly, these people frighten me. Politics and governing demand compromise. But these Christians believe they are acting in the name of God, so they can't and won't compromise. I know, I've tried to deal with them.”
― Barry Goldwater
Yes, Bob, and Goldwater was an actual conservative Republican, something in short supply today.
