Encouraging courteous e-bike use on Helena's trails

These are neighborhood trails and while using them we must act like good neighbors. The e-assist nature of the bike does not by itself lead to increased courtesy or discourtesy, it’s on the rider. As Helena’s trails continue to get more crowded, we must actively promote courtesy and consideration in all trail users.

Electronic assist bicycles are here to stay, and will likely increase in number with the aging of my generation of bicycle riders and with improvements in e-bikes.

I urge the city to work at actively educating and patrolling our trails, encouraging a culture (the shared expectation) of consideration, courtesy and neighborly respect among trail users. It isn’t e-bikes that are the problem. As Walk Kelly wrote in his Pogo comic strip, “We have met the enemy, and he is us.” Singling out e-bikes misidentifies the problem and doesn’t suggest useful remedies.

I think that Class 2 bicycles should be prohibited from most or perhaps all Helena trails. I don’t see the difference between Class 2 e-bikes and a Vespa motor scooter.

I agree with current Forest Service regulations that bicycles of all sorts should be prohibited in wilderness areas; but of course, we’re not talking about wilderness areas when talking about Helena’s trails.