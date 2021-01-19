Encouraging courteous e-bike use on Helena's trails

Let’s not prohibit Class 1 and Class 3 electric bicycles on Helena’s trails, instead, let’s build a culture of courteously sharing the trails we love with our neighbors. We don’t prohibit cars with 400 horse power engines, we simply prohibit running red lights and driving to the grocery store at 200 mph.
I live with my wife Sue on the west side of Helena. I am 69 years old. In my younger days I regularly ran on and mountain-biked the Helena South Hills trail system. Now I am a daily and a passionate walker. I served for several years on Helena’s Non-Motorized Travel Advisory Council.
I ride a pedal-only bicycle. I have yet to graduate to an e-bike, but given my love of cycling and my ‘gracefully' aging body, it’s only a matter of time before I too start riding an e-bike.
Sue and I have toured North America and Europe on bicycles. It was a decade ago in Europe that we first saw e-bikes; they were everywhere. I have read estimates that a third of all the bicycles sold in the European Union are e-bikes, this seems about right. In the EU, overwhelmingly, both e-bike and non-e-bike riders rode courteously and competently.
As you may know, there are three classifications of e-bikes:
Class 1 — Pedal e-assist with a maximum assisted speed of 20 mph. Class 2 — Throttle e-bike that maxes out at 20 mph. Class 3 — Pedal e-assist with a maximum assisted speed of 28 mph.
And then of course there are throttled, unclassified e-bikes with motors and batteries permitting much higher speeds; essentially they are motor scooters. These are usually prohibited on EU bicycle lanes or trails, whereas Class 1-3 e-assist bikes are welcomed. E-bikes are just a normal part of peoples’ transportation and recreational life.
My wife rides a Class 3 Trek designed for shopping, day-tripping, and light touring. It is a fun bike to ride. It’s a pedal bike with what feels like a dial-a-tail-wind feature. The bike doesn’t go without pedaling, the harder you pedal the faster you go. Depending upon the bike’s e-boost setting, the motor reinforces your pedaling with mild to significant boost. I have never seen someone try an e-bike without grinning.
I urge policymakers to try an e-bike out before setting e-bike policy. They are big fun and no more a threat to other trail users than a non-assisted bicycle — so long as they are ridden courteously.
Instead of prohibiting e-bikes, let’s formally discourage or regulate trail users behaving in ways that threaten other trail users, or degrade the land upon which our beloved trails traverse. Let’s discourage:
- Cutting switchbacks or corners
- Running people off the trail
- Impeding others’ travel
- Traveling at high speed or otherwise endangering other trail users (including dogs and horses)
- Behaving discourteously towards other trail users
These are neighborhood trails and while using them we must act like good neighbors. The e-assist nature of the bike does not by itself lead to increased courtesy or discourtesy, it’s on the rider. As Helena’s trails continue to get more crowded, we must actively promote courtesy and consideration in all trail users.
Electronic assist bicycles are here to stay, and will likely increase in number with the aging of my generation of bicycle riders and with improvements in e-bikes.
I urge the city to work at actively educating and patrolling our trails, encouraging a culture (the shared expectation) of consideration, courtesy and neighborly respect among trail users. It isn’t e-bikes that are the problem. As Walk Kelly wrote in his Pogo comic strip, “We have met the enemy, and he is us.” Singling out e-bikes misidentifies the problem and doesn’t suggest useful remedies.
I think that Class 2 bicycles should be prohibited from most or perhaps all Helena trails. I don’t see the difference between Class 2 e-bikes and a Vespa motor scooter.
I agree with current Forest Service regulations that bicycles of all sorts should be prohibited in wilderness areas; but of course, we’re not talking about wilderness areas when talking about Helena’s trails.
I recommend that Class 1 and Class 3 e-assist bicycles be allowed on Helena’s trails, but that an educational campaign and enforcement strategies be employed to build a culture of courteous trail use.