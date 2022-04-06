 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Encourage representatives to vote yes on BCSA

One of the best things in Montana is our amazing public lands and waters. As a Montana native and lover of all things outdoors, I fully believe we need to add to that legacy by protecting what we have and adding new areas when opportunity arises.

The Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act (BCSA) would do just that. Passing this legislation would fortify the Blackfoot River and its tributaries. It would also safeguard iconic Montana species. Cutthroat and bull trout as well as unique species like the western pearlshell mussel depend on clear, clean, cool water provided by the intact Blackfoot River tributaries. Keeping these areas protected will also aid conservation efforts for bears and the many ungulates who call the Blackfoot and Clearwater valleys home.

We owe the conservation of our wild places and spaces to the future generations of Montana. As a mother and educator, I want to make sure they have everything we do and more. If we fail to maintain and protect our public lands, we fail to defend Montana’s future. I urge the residents of Montana to contact our representatives in Washington, D.C., and tell them to vote “YES” on the Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act.

Anne Jolliff,

Clancy

