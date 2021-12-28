 Skip to main content
Empathy for restaurant workers who were threatened

I received threatening phone calls after writing a letter to the editor in the IR. Also had my letter, name and home city posted to a right-wing website. I empathize with the folks who were threatened with a gun and then threatened again for going to the police about it. I think I understand why restaurants are having trouble hiring employees if the Attorney General won't protect them. And don't bother threatening me again. I won't answer the phone anyways. If the only tool you have is a hammer, everything begins to look like a nail.

Laurie Crutcher

Helena

