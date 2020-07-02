× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I read the opinion section of the Independent Record daily and therefore, must speak up.

I would like to commend Joe Marshik for his spot-on article seen in the opinion section on June 19, 2020. I was pleased to see that there are still people in our world who see what the liberals are doing to our country.

Our newspapers and media do not speak the truth; they bash the Republicans to cover up what is really going on.

Democrats try to tell everyone that President Trump has killed thousands of Americans with the virus. We have thousands die every year from the flu, as they did during the Obama administration. Democrats think nothing of the thousands of babies aborted every year, which is their agenda.

Socialism would be a terrible way to live. I want to be free and have choices. How about you?

Our economy is so important for our children and their children; their freedom is top priority. We need to embrace liberty and justice for all!

Sharon Redpath

Helena

