Embrace liberty and justice for all
2 comments

Embrace liberty and justice for all

  • 2
{{featured_button_text}}
Letter to editor icon 3

I read the opinion section of the Independent Record daily and therefore, must speak up.

I would like to commend Joe Marshik for his spot-on article seen in the opinion section on June 19, 2020. I was pleased to see that there are still people in our world who see what the liberals are doing to our country.

Our newspapers and media do not speak the truth; they bash the Republicans to cover up what is really going on.

Democrats try to tell everyone that President Trump has killed thousands of Americans with the virus. We have thousands die every year from the flu, as they did during the Obama administration. Democrats think nothing of the thousands of babies aborted every year, which is their agenda.

Socialism would be a terrible way to live. I want to be free and have choices. How about you?

Our economy is so important for our children and their children; their freedom is top priority. We need to embrace liberty and justice for all!

Sharon Redpath

Helena

2 comments
2
2
1
0
1

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Don't ridicule public employees
Letters

Don't ridicule public employees

There is a TV ad regarding the gubernatorial campaign pointing out that Mike Cooney has been a public employee for much of his life and goes o…

GOP inaction dangerous
Letters

GOP inaction dangerous

It’s obvious that Mr. Trump and his GOP are more concerned with reelection and holding onto to their power, than the welfare of American citiz…

New stage will ruin Hill Park
Letters

New stage will ruin Hill Park

Helena city commissioners: As a longtime resident of Helena's Upper West Side, I was wholly offended and shocked to read in the (June 25) IR a…

Our history is important
Letters

Our history is important

Destroying the relics from our past that depict the lives of those who saved us from a hopeless future is not the way to solve the problems th…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News