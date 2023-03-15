We hear a lot about the danger of "woke" in our culture.

The GOP is now all about destroying "wokeness." Frankly, it's the only thing that holds the fracturing GOP together any more.

But what is it really?

In essence, it's a reaction against the idea of trying our best to accommodate others who are different from us, or ... basic kindness.

As a follower of Christ, I try to always think of the other's well-being, to open the door, give up my seat, respond with deference and humility to another, to turn the other cheek.

This is not just a religious ideal, it's being KIND.

What we hear from the GOP is that "freedom" means not having to accommodate anyone that's unlike you. From this legislature, we see a tsunami of bills that allow us to ignore the needs of others.

Across the nation GOP-run legislatures are relaxing child labor laws, refusing medical care to those they dislike, constraining educational access, banning books and on and on. No, of course, no one is going to force you to be kind!

You can be mean if you want to, but if you want a workable society, embrace kindness.

Tim Holmes,

Helena