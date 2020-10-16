Elsie Arntzen supports civics education

At this stage of the 2020 general election, most are so weary of politics that we fill all the post office trash cans with political ads and mute them on TV. Why are politics consuming and often destroying our families, friendships, civility and communities? Primarily, I believe, because over the last 50 years our society negated teaching our children basic civics and foundational principles of our country. Several generations no longer understand the inalienable rights to life, liberty and pursuit of happiness in the Declaration of Independence or live by the fundamentals of three distinct branches of government, separation of powers, federalism and the Bill of Rights adopted in the US Constitution. When I grew up, we learned to engage eagerly in narrow politics every two and four years to campaign and vote for citizens whom we believed would best serve us in legislative and executive branches of our local, state and national government. And then we went back to living our lives!
Elsie Arntzen has served us well as Superintendent of Public Instruction by working constructively with the legislature on budgets and policy, reducing regulations, supporting local control of our schools, prioritizing every effort for each student to achieve to potential and encouraging parents in obtaining education that meets needs of their children. On Sept. 11 Patriots Day, Superintendent Arntzen announced culmination of four years developing a civics education component throughout K-12 curriculum and a “Stars and Stripes” initiative, in cooperation with The American Legion, to restore a U.S. Flag to every classroom. Please consider voting to re-elect Arntzen to ensure these critical civics education advances will be brought to fruition.
Jane Lee Hamman
Clancy
