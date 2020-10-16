Elsie Arntzen supports civics education

At this stage of the 2020 general election, most are so weary of politics that we fill all the post office trash cans with political ads and mute them on TV. Why are politics consuming and often destroying our families, friendships, civility and communities? Primarily, I believe, because over the last 50 years our society negated teaching our children basic civics and foundational principles of our country. Several generations no longer understand the inalienable rights to life, liberty and pursuit of happiness in the Declaration of Independence or live by the fundamentals of three distinct branches of government, separation of powers, federalism and the Bill of Rights adopted in the US Constitution. When I grew up, we learned to engage eagerly in narrow politics every two and four years to campaign and vote for citizens whom we believed would best serve us in legislative and executive branches of our local, state and national government. And then we went back to living our lives!