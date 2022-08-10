Elk Symposium Saturday in Bozeman

Bozeman is about to host a monumental, quintessential event: The Elk Symposium. This free event is going to have a panel of experts — from hunters to biologists, game commissioners to politicians. The Montana Citizens Elk Management Coalition has been working on putting this event together to aid in Montana’s elk issues, which have been prominent in the outdoor recreation space for quite some time.

People can register at Montanaelk.org and the main event is Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., social afterward, and training seminars all day Sunday.

As someone who spends much of my time in the conservation world, working with multiple outdoors conservation organizations, the value of this symposium cannot be undermined. Everyone speaking at, working on, and attending this two-day conference values Montana and Montana's wildlife. I will be there volunteering my time and hope that many of Montana’s outdoor community will come for the information, conversation and advocacy training.

It is imperative that Montanans show up and speak out about what is right for Montana’s elk. Elk are currently at the center of many management issues. Unless we show up as a unified, knowledgeable and solid community, we may lose opportunities for ourselves and future generations.

Anne Jolliff,

Montana City