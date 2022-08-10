 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Elk Symposium Saturday in Bozeman

  • 0

Bozeman is about to host a monumental, quintessential event: The Elk Symposium. This free event is going to have a panel of experts — from hunters to biologists, game commissioners to politicians. The Montana Citizens Elk Management Coalition has been working on putting this event together to aid in Montana’s elk issues, which have been prominent in the outdoor recreation space for quite some time.

People can register at Montanaelk.org and the main event is Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., social afterward, and training seminars all day Sunday.

As someone who spends much of my time in the conservation world, working with multiple outdoors conservation organizations, the value of this symposium cannot be undermined. Everyone speaking at, working on, and attending this two-day conference values Montana and Montana's wildlife. I will be there volunteering my time and hope that many of Montana’s outdoor community will come for the information, conversation and advocacy training.

People are also reading…

It is imperative that Montanans show up and speak out about what is right for Montana’s elk. Elk are currently at the center of many management issues. Unless we show up as a unified, knowledgeable and solid community, we may lose opportunities for ourselves and future generations.

Anne Jolliff,

Montana City

0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Daines is playing political games

Daines is playing political games

Sen. Daines recently decided to play political games — along with 25 of his comrades — on funding health care for veterans exposed to burn pits.

Daines needs to put MT first

Daines needs to put MT first

Daines is such a team player. Anything that comes along, he is on board. The Tea Party, I'm on board. MAGA, I'm on board. Hug Putin, I'm on bo…

All Montanans need care

All Montanans need care

The raising rate of inflation is of concern to all Americans. Mr. Tester, thank you for supporting our veterans, please shower all Montanans with that same care!

Daines did vote for veterans

Daines did vote for veterans

After reading the column by your longest running environmental activist saying Sen. Daines and Rep. Rosendale won’t do anything for veterans, I have to tell the rest of the story.

Where is legislation on CO2?

Where is legislation on CO2?

I, Frank Diebold, am an 87 year old Emeritus Retiree from the Chemistry & Geochemistry Dept. at Montana Tech in Butte. I do not want the c…

BOGC making communities safe

BOGC making communities safe

I want to commend the Montana Board of Oil and Gas Conservation (BOGC) for their leadership regarding the problem of Montana’s orphaned and ab…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News