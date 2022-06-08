Eliminating educational standards would prove disastrous

Elsie Arntzen’s proposed elimination of basic minimum standards for school counselors and librarians is reckless. Students' ability to learn, their mental health, and in some cases even their lives, hang in the balance.
We need a higher standard for counselors in schools, not a loosening of these standards. As a public school teacher, I have seen that one full-time counselor for every 400 students IS NOT ENOUGH. Our community struggles with higher suicide rates and the traumas that many of our students come to school with everyday. COVID has only exacerbated these concerns. But basic minimum standards, not our community's needs, forced the district to hire another counselor that is shared between buildings. Without the standard, the money would have been put elsewhere.
Additionally, our school librarians and libraries located in each building provide necessary and engaging opportunities for our students. We rely on our school librarian not only to help students check out books, but also to help us navigate new technology, everyday tech issues, and internet safety. Librarians help students to navigate our changing world and to develop a lifelong love of reading.
Arntzen's elimination of these educational standards would prove disastrous for Montana’s students.
Jeanette Murnane,
Helena