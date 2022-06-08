Eliminating educational standards would prove disastrous

We need a higher standard for counselors in schools, not a loosening of these standards. As a public school teacher, I have seen that one full-time counselor for every 400 students IS NOT ENOUGH. Our community struggles with higher suicide rates and the traumas that many of our students come to school with everyday. COVID has only exacerbated these concerns. But basic minimum standards, not our community's needs, forced the district to hire another counselor that is shared between buildings. Without the standard, the money would have been put elsewhere.