A recently released study on the threat of lead exposure in bald eagles found that 89% of free-flying bald eagles have elevated levels of lead in their system in the months following Montana’s big-game hunting season.

The study goes on to state that hunters may help lower BLC in bald eagles by switching to lead-free bullets — which are less toxic and kill as effectively as lead bullets.

The U.S. Department of the Interior ordered the expanded use of nontoxic ammunition and ﬁshing tackle on lands and waters managed by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in 2017, but the order was revoked months later following pushback.

Most recently, in April, Sen. Steve Daines, R-Montana, introduced a bill to prohibit the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS), U.S. Forest Service (USFS) and the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) from banning the use of traditional lead ammunition or tackle on public lands “unless such action is supported by the best available science and state wildlife and fish agencies.”

Here is your Support, Mr. Daines — act accordingly, or confirm that you are a science-denier like regarding climate change!

Sandy Koeckritz,

Wolf Creek