Matt Rosendale was sworn into his first term as Montana’s at-large congressional representative on Jan. 3, 2021. Three days later, in his first substantive vote as Montana’s congressional representative, he decided to object to the electors from Arizona and Pennsylvania, whose state-certified electoral college votes were won by Joe Biden in what was already litigated to be free and fair elections.

Rosendale broke many aspects of the oath he swore to by joining with the 146 other Republican representatives of the “sedition caucus” on Jan. 6, 2021, hours AFTER the U.S. Capitol had been breached by violent insurrectionists mobilized by Donald Trump and several of Rosendale’s colleagues.

Matt Rosendale demonstrated with his very first vote that he has no judgment. In fact, he has never publicly refuted the “big lie.” Anyone who votes for Rosendale this November — knowing what the country now knows — is condoning Trump’s attempt to overthrow our democracy. Rosendale and the other elected representatives involved in the failed coup, including Donald Trump, should be indicted for treason.

Elections have consequences, especially for those who refuse to respect their oath of office and the true will of the people.

Marshall Mayer,

Helena

