Election probe undermines faith in voting system

It has been nearly a year since the last election. To call for a special panel to investigate the 2020 general election makes no sense, except as a ploy to confuse and undermine faith in our Montana voting system that has been legally and ethically conducted. Other states conducting 2020 election audits found no mistakes that would change or challenge the election results. The Republican party won most of the seats in the Montana Legislature and the governor’s office in the last election – why would they question it? The Republican-dominated Legislature changed several voting laws this past session – do they think that is not enough? Election audits will cost a lot of money that could be used in better ways to support Montana and its citizens. To me, wasting taxpayer dollars and creating an unstable political climate do not show leadership – they look like insecurity and hunger for power. Perhaps the energy being expended to feed fear could be channeled into something truly needing help: for example, the current increase in COVID infections and deaths, homelessness and food security, and climate care. Please, Senate President Blasdel and House Speaker Galt, do not take this path of distraction.