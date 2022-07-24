 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Election fraud

If it weren’t so damaging, I would find it laughable that the Republican Party is so concerned about election integrity that they now want to hand count all the ballots. At their recent platform convention, Rep. Theresa Manzella lamented that citizens had lost their trust in the process.

And where did that distrust come from? The county election officials I’ve watched over the years (both Republican and Democrat) have exhibited the highest standards of conduct in running fair and efficient elections. There were no concerns about election fraud in Montana or elsewhere until former President Trump tried to change the results of the 2020 election based on false allegations that the election was rigged. More than 60 legal challenges to the election were rejected by state and federal judges throughout the country. Still the party can’t let it go and is trying to destroy a perfectly good system in the process.

And just to make sure the elections come out the way they want them to, they set out to rewrite their platform to make sure their candidates for county clerk and recorder have something to run on. As State Republican Committee Vice-Chair Rep. Lola Sheldon-Galloway put it: “If we’re going to do hand ballots counting, we need the people of this party counting those ballots.”

Now that sounds like election fraud.

Norma Tirrell,

Helena

