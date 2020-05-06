Electing Ed Coleman will benefit us all

House District 79 voters have an incredible opportunity this primary election to vote for one of their own neighbors with a long history of community support to represent them. I’ve had the good fortune to know Ed Coleman in both a personal and professional capacity for years, and I’ve seen firsthand his commitment to his family, his community and Montana. Ed has been a long-time community volunteer, active at both of his sons’ schools and coaching a myriad of kids’ sports. Ed lives and breathes the commitment to a clean and healthful environment every day of his two decades at DEQ, having successfully stewarded four bills through the Legislature on behalf of the Schweitzer and Bullock administrations. And preserving our public lands is more than just a slogan for Ed. He and Autumn have long supported organizations that work towards that end, and they prioritize teaching their two boys the value of our public lands every day. I’m proud to call Ed Coleman a friend and colleague and hope the voters of HD 79 will support Ed in the Democratic primary election. His election will benefit us all!